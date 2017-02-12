Lee scores 2 to lead Islanders to 5-1 win over Avalanche
NEW YORK — Anders Lee scored two of New York's three third-period goals to lead the Islanders to a 5-1 victory over the league-worst Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.
Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, Ryan Strome and Jason Chimera also scored and captain John Tavares and Johnny Boychuk added two assists each. Jean-Francois Berube stopped 25 shots in his fifth start of the season as New York improved to 7-0-2 in its last nine at home.
The Islanders won for the third time in four games and improved to 10-3-2 in their last 15 to pull one point behind Toronto and Philadelphia for the second wild-card spot in Eastern Conference.
Joe Mitchell scored for Colorado and Calvin Pickard finished with 28 saves.
Lee put the Islanders ahead 3-1 at 1:21 of the third. Boychuk sent a
Berube made a nice stop on a slap shot by Francois Beauchemin less than two minutes later to keep it 3-1.
Lee made it a three-goal game when he scored from the left side on a power play for his 21st with just over 8 1/2 minutes to go.
Chimera added his 13th for a 5-1 lead with 6:12 remaining. It was his eighth goal in the last 15 games.
With Colborne off for boarding, Colorado's Fedor Tyutin was whistled for boarding Tavares with about 5 1/2 minutes to go in the second period to put New York on a 5-on-3 for 26 seconds.
The Islanders took advantage to take a 2-1 lead just 18 seconds later as Tavares sent a pass across from the right dot to Strome, who fired it into the left side from the left circle with 5:14 remaining in the middle period.
New York, which came in tied for 25th on the power play at 15.9
Colborne got the Avalanche on the scoreboard at 8:12 of the first period as he got the puck in the high slot, skated in on Berube and deked a backhand before putting a forehand in. It was Colborne's fourth of the season, but first since a hat trick in the season-opening win against Dallas on Oct. 15 in his Colorado debut.
Leddy tied it at 1 when he wristed a shot from the left side beyond the left circle that got past a screened Pickard for his ninth with 7:59 to go.
Berube's best save of the period came on a one-timer from John Mitchell from the right circle that the goalie stopped and then smothered with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining.
NOTES: Colborne, signed as a free agent in the
UP NEXT
Avalanche: At New Jersey on Tuesday night in the middle game of a season-high five-game trip.
Islanders: At Toronto on Tuesday night.
Follow Vin Cherwoo at www.twitter.com/VinCherwooAP