Monaco's Boschilia out with cruciate knee ligament injury
Monaco forward Gabriel Boschilia faces a long spell out after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during Saturday's 5-0 home win against Metz.
The 20-year-old Brazilian went off on a stretcher midway through the second half following a heavy tackle from defender Jonathan Rivierez.
Boschilia is one of several promising young players in the Monaco squad and has scored eight goals this season.