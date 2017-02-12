NHL Capsules

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Zach Parise scored twice and Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves to help the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Sunday.

Charlie Coyle added a goal and an assist, and the Wild scored three power-play goals in four chances. Minnesota leads Chicago by five points and has played two fewer games than the Blackhawks.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist for Detroit, Henrik Zetterberg and Andreas Athanasiou also scored, and Jared Coreau made 23 saves. The Red Wings have lost four straight and have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Parise made it 4-2 early in the third off a scramble behind the net. Coreau tried to clear the puck around the boards, but Jason Pominville intercepted it and quickly fed it out front to Parise, who punched it into the open net.

Parise capped the scoring on the power play midway through the third period. Coreau deflected Jared Spurgeon's slap shot behind the net, but Eric Staal knocked it in front of the net and Parise whacked it out of the air for his 13th of the season.

SHARKS 4, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brent Burns scored two goals and San Jose beat New Jersey to snapp a four-game losing streak.

Joe Thornton had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, Kevin Labanc added two assists, and Tomas Hertl had an empty-net tally late in the third period. Martin Jones made 21 saves.