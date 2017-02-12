Oilers recall Iiro Pakarinen from American Hockey League conditioning stint

EDMONTON — Forward Iiro Pakarinen was recalled from his conditioning stint in the American Hockey League by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday but will remain on injured reserve.

Pakarinen, 25, appeared in five games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, with an assist and four penalty minutes.

The Loviisa, Finland native has six goals and 10 assists and 10 penalty minutes in 80 career NHL games.