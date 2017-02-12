Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.
Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time — after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes — with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.
Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK — which drew 0-0 at Xanthi — and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.
Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.
In Sunday's most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.
Most Popular
-
Oh snow! Here we go again: 'Significant' snowfall possible for Sunday night
-
Here's what Sarah Palin has been up to the past couple of years
-
‘Settler, please:’ B.C.’s racist historical signs have got to go, argues archaeologist
-
Police look for wanted N.S. man serving trafficking sentence, considered dangerous