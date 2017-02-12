Police: Former Syracuse, Celtics centre Fab Melo dead at 26

SAO PAULO — Military police say former Syracuse University and Boston Celtics centre Fab Melo has died in his native Brazil. He was 26.

A police sergeant who gave his name only as Couto says an emergency call Saturday night brought police and paramedics to Melo's house in Juiz de Fora, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais. Couto says that when the police arrived, paramedics said Melo was dead, with no signs of violence.