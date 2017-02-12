Saturday's Games
NHL
Boston 4 Vancouver 3
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 4 Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4 Winnipeg 1
Buffalo 3 Toronto 1
Chicago 5 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 2 San Jose 1 (OT)
Dallas 5 Carolina 2
Florida 7 Nashville 4
Columbus 2 Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Colorado 2
Washington 6 Anaheim 4
Arizona 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Albany 5 Toronto 4 (OT)
Charlotte 3 Stockton 0
Bridgeport 5 Providence 4 (SO)
Hershey 4 Hartford 2
Syracuse 5 Rochester 2
Milwaukee 4 Chicago 3
St. John's 4 Lehigh Valley 3
Utica 2 Springfield 1
WB-Scranton 4 Binghamton 2
Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
Rockford 4 San Antonio 3 (SO)
Texas 6 Tucson 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 107 Charlotte 102
Milwaukee 116 Indiana 100
Cleveland 125 Denver 109
Philadelphia 117 Miami 109
Golden State 130 Oklahoma City 114
Dallas 112 Orlando 80
Houston 133 Phoenix 102
Boston 112 Utah 104
---