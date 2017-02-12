Sports

Saturday's Games

NHL

Boston 4 Vancouver 3

Ottawa 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

St. Louis 4 Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4 Winnipeg 1

Buffalo 3 Toronto 1

Chicago 5 Edmonton 1

Philadelphia 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

Dallas 5 Carolina 2

Florida 7 Nashville 4

Columbus 2 Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Colorado 2

Washington 6 Anaheim 4

Arizona 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)

AHL

Albany 5 Toronto 4 (OT)

Charlotte 3 Stockton 0

Bridgeport 5 Providence 4 (SO)

Hershey 4 Hartford 2

Syracuse 5 Rochester 2

Milwaukee 4 Chicago 3

St. John's 4 Lehigh Valley 3

Utica 2 Springfield 1

WB-Scranton 4 Binghamton 2

Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

Rockford 4 San Antonio 3 (SO)

Texas 6 Tucson 2

San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)

NBA

L.A. Clippers 107 Charlotte 102

Milwaukee 116 Indiana 100

Cleveland 125 Denver 109

Philadelphia 117 Miami 109

Golden State 130 Oklahoma City 114

Dallas 112 Orlando 80

Houston 133 Phoenix 102

Boston 112 Utah 104

