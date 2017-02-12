Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
NHL
Boston 4 Vancouver 3
Ottawa 3 N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 4 Montreal 2
Tampa Bay 4 Winnipeg 1
Buffalo 3 Toronto 1
Chicago 5 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 2 San Jose 1 (OT)
Dallas 5 Carolina 2
Florida 7 Nashville 4
Columbus 2 Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Colorado 2
Washington 6 Anaheim 4
Arizona 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Albany 5 Toronto 4 (OT)
Charlotte 3 Stockton 0
Bridgeport 5 Providence 4 (SO)
Hershey 4 Hartford 2
Syracuse 5 Rochester 2
Milwaukee 4 Chicago 3
St. John's 4 Lehigh Valley 3
Utica 2 Springfield 1
WB-Scranton 4 Binghamton 2
Grand Rapids 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
Rockford 4 San Antonio 3 (SO)
Texas 6 Tucson 2
San Jose 4 Bakersfield 3 (OT)
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 107 Charlotte 102
Milwaukee 116 Indiana 100
Cleveland 125 Denver 109
Philadelphia 117 Miami 109
Golden State 130 Oklahoma City 114
Dallas 112 Orlando 80
Houston 133 Phoenix 102
Boston 112 Utah 104
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
San Jose at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Manitoba at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Albany at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
San Antonio at New York, 3:30 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
---