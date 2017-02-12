Switzerland beats France 4-1, advances to Fed Cup semifinals

GENEVA — Switzerland won all three matches Sunday to advance to the semifinals of the Fed Cup with a 4-1 victory over two-time champion France.

Belinda Bencic gave Switzerland an insurmountable 3-1 lead by beating Pauline Parmentier 6-3, 6-4 in the reverse singles after Timea Bacsinszky defeated Kristina Mladenovic 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5.

Bacsinszky made it three wins in three games at the World Group first-round match when she teamed up with Martina Hingis in the doubles to beat Amandine Hesse and Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4.

On Saturday, Bacsinszky beat Alize Cornet 7-5, 6-4 in the opener on the indoor hardcourt and Mladenovic levelled for the 2016 finalists when she eased past Bencic 6-3, 6-4.