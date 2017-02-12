WHL Roundup: Adam Brooks has three points as Pats edge Rebels in OT

RED DEER, Alta. — Josh Mahura scored the winner in overtime as the Regina Pats topped the Red Deer Rebels 4-3 on Saturday for their 11th straight win in Western Hockey League action.

Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Adam Brooks had a goal and two assists for the Pats (40-6-7). Connor Hobbs, on the power play, and Austin Wagner also chipped in.

Michael Spacek and Colton Bobyk had power-play goals with Austin Pratt adding the other for Red Deer (23-25-8).

Tyler Brown made 23 saves for the win in net as Riley Lamb stopped 47 shots in defeat.

Regina was 1 for 7 on the power play as the Rebels scored two goals on five attempts.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Carter Hart stopped all 31 shots he faced as Everett shut out the Warriors.

Devon Skoleski opened the scoring in the first before Eetu Tuulola added insurance in the second for the Silvertips (32-12-10).

Zach Sawchenko turned aside 32 shots for Moose Jaw (32-17-8).

---

BLADES 3 WHEAT KINGS 2 (OT)

SASKATOON — Jesse Shynkaruk scored his second goal of the game late in overtime as the Blades edged Brandon.

Josh Paterson also chipped in for Saskatoon (23-26-6), which won its third in a row.

Ty Lewis and Stelio Mattheos had power-play goals in the second period for the Wheat Kings (27-20-8).

---

HITMEN 3 BRONCOS 2 (SO)

CALGARY — Tristen Nielsen scored the decisive goal in the eighth round of the shootout to lift the Hitmen past Swift Current and snap a three-game skid.

Matteo Gennaro and Brady Reagan, on the power play, had goals in regulation for Calgary (20-26-9).

Ryley Lindgren struck twice for the Broncos (29-17-9), who had their four-game winning streak ended.

---

RAIDERS 4 ICE 3 (SO)

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Cole Fonstad had the shootout winner as Prince Albert edged the Ice to snap its three-game losing streak.

Simon Stransky, Parker Kelly and Curtis Miske supplied the rest of the offence for the Raiders (14-38-5).

Colton Kroeker scored two goals and an assist for Kootenay (12-34-9), which dropped its fifth in a row. Vince Loschiavo had the other and two helpers.

---

TIGERS 5 HURRICANES 0

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Zach Fischer had a goal and two assists and Michael Bullion stopped 19 shots as the Tigers handed Lethbridge its first regulation loss in 16 games.

James Hamblin, Ryan Jevne, Mason Shaw and Clayton Kirichenko also scored for Medicine Hat (40-16-1), which won its fourth straight.

Stuart Skinner turned away 29-of-34 shots in 52:08 before giving way to Adam Swan for the Hurricanes (33-16-7).

---

ROCKETS 5 GIANTS 0

LANGLEY, B.C. — Brodan Salmond stopped all 19 shots he faced for his second shutout in as many days to lift the Rockets past Vancouver.

Lucas Johansen and Erik Gardiner had a goal and an assist apiece for Kelowna (32-20-4) with Kole Lind, Calvin Thurkauf and James Hilsendager rounding out the attack.

David Tendeck kicked out 33-of-38 shots for the Giants (18-34-5).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 8 WINTERHAWKS 5

KENT, Wash. — Mathew Barzal scored once and added five assists to lead the Thunderbirds over Portland.

Ryan Gropp had two goals and an assist while Ethan Bear had one goal and three helpers for Seattle (35-15-5), which improves its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1). Keegan Kolesar chipped in with one goal and two assists while Tyler Adams, Alexander True and Reece Harsch rounded out the attack.

Joachim Blichfeld struck twice and Cody Glass had one goal and two assists for the Winterhawks (30-23-3). Jake Gricius and Skyler McKenzie also chipped in.

---

CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ethan McIndoe had a pair of goals as the Chiefs held off Tri-City.

Kailer and Keanu Yamamoto had power-play goals in the first period for Spokane (23-23-9).

Brett Leason, Tyler Sandhu and Juuso Valimaki responded in the third for the Americans (31-23-3).

---

BLAZERS 3 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Deven Sideroff scored the winner late in the second period on the power play as Kamloops got past the Royals.

Collin Shirley and Rudolfs Balcers also had power-play goals for the Blazers (34-18-6).

Eric Florchuk replied for Victoria (31-22-4). Jared Dmytriw received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking to the head in the third period.