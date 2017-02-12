WHL Roundup: Robertson nets OT winner as Oil Kings edge Hitmen to end 16-game skid

EDMONTON — Tyler Robertson scored the winner in overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 on Sunday to snap a 16-game losing streak in Western Hockey League action.

Trey Fix-Wolansky, on the power play, and Davis Koch gave Edmonton (19-33-4) a two-goal advantage in the first period.

Beck Malenstyn and Jake Bean, on the power play, answered later in the first for the Hitmen (20-26-10).

Patrick Dea made 22 saves for the win in net as Trevor Martin stopped 29 shots in defeat.

Both teams were 1 for 7 on the power play.

---

HURRICANES 6 ICE 4

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Zak Zborosky had two goals and an assist to lift Lethbridge past the Ice.

Egor Babenko, Ryan Vandervlis, Josh Tarzwell and Tyler Wong supplied the rest of the offence for the Hurricanes (34-16-7).

Colton Kroeker scored twice and added an assist for Kootenay (12-35-9), which dropped its sixth straight. Vince Loschiavo and Kaeden Taphorn also chipped in.