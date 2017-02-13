Baumann leads downhill leg of combined at ski worlds

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Romed Baumann took the lead in the downhill portion of the combined event at world ski championships on Monday, posting a time that would have won bronze a day earlier.

The Austrian, who was not selected in his country's four-man team for Sunday's marquee downhill, was 0.12 seconds ahead of Adrien Theaux of France.

In ideal conditions on a cold, clear day, two unheralded racers trailed by 0.32 in a tie for third: Thomas Dressen of Germany and Martin Cater of Slovenia.

The best slalom skier, Marcel Hirscher of Austria, had 2.30 seconds to make up in the second leg.

Hirscher, the defending champion, was 28th-fastest and will get some of the best course conditions when the top 30 in downhill start in reverse order.

The slalom gates will be set by a Swiss team coach, which could favour Carlo Janka. The Swiss skier was tied for sixth with Kjetil Jansrud of Norway, 0.68 behind.

Jansrud took silver in the combined behind Hirscher two years ago in Colorado, though he has been feeling the effects of a cold in St. Moritz. His time Monday was 0.63 slower than his downhill title race, where he tied for fourth.

For the downhill specialists, it was a third straight day of race preparation. Their medal race was first postponed on Saturday by fog after they spent three hours at the intended mountain-top start.

"It's been a long week," said Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, who missed a medal by 0.12 on Sunday but was only 19th fastest on Monday morning. "Everything is possible (in slalom)."

Jared Goldberg of the United States was 11th with 0.83 to make up in slalom.