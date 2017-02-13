Bucks beat Pistons 102-89 behind Monroe's double-double

MILWAUKEE — Greg Monroe had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Michael Beasley added 23 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 102-89 on Monday night, winning their first home game since star forward Jabari Parker got hurt.

The Bucks led by 22 at one point and held a double-digit advantage for most of the second half. It was a confidence-building outing for a team adjusting to life again without Parker, the 20 point-a-game scorer who tore his left ACL last week for the second time in three seasons.

Beasley's energy gave the Bucks a boost. Starting now with Parker out, the veteran sliced through traffic for layups and hit mid-range jumpers. Monroe, the active 6-foot-11 centre , wheeled in the lane for baskets and boards.

Marcus Morris led Detroit with 26 points, while Andre Drummond added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Detroit's third frontcourt starter, jump-shooting big man Jon Leuer, added 15 points and 11 boards.

The Pistons didn't have enough production out of their backcourt, getting a combined 19 points from their top three guards. They were 7 of 21 (33 per cent ) from 3-point range and never posed a serious threat after falling behind by 17 at halftime.

Milwaukee held an opponent to less than 100 points for the first time since a 98-94 victory on Jan. 2 against Oklahoma City, a span of 20 games.

The Bucks have now won two in a row since losing their first game without Parker, who got hurt on Feb. 8 against Miami. They won in spite of just eight points from All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was 2 of 9 from the field.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rookie F Henry Ellenson was inactive in the former Marquette star's first visit to Milwaukee since being taken by Detroit with the 18th overall pick in last year's draft. Ellenson played one season with the Golden Eagles. ... Drummond was 6 of 12 in the first half for 16 points. He was often matched up against rookie Thon Maker. The rest of the team was 8 of 26 from the field in the first half, while the Pistons allowed the Bucks to shoot 50 per cent in the second quarter to trail 51-34 at halftime.

Bucks: Led by Beasley and Monroe, Milwaukee started the second quarter 7 of 11 from the field. Beasley started out the game 6 of 6, while Monroe hit his first seven shots. ... Antetokounmpo was scoreless in the first half for the third time this season.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Dallas on Wednesday night in Detroit's last game before the All-Star break.

Bucks: Try to take the season series with the Nets in a visit to Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

___