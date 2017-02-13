Davis' late scoring lifts Pelicans past Suns, 110-108

PHOENIX — Anthony Davis scored six consecutive New Orleans points, including the go-ahead rebound basket with 40.3 seconds to play, and the Pelicans escaped with a 110-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Suns missed three shots close to the rim in the final seconds, one by Eric Bledsoe and two by P.J. Tucker.

Davis scored 24 points, four below his season average. Jrue Holiday added 18, and Tyreke Evans and E'Twaun Moore had 15 apiece for the Pelicans, playing one night after losing in Sacramento.

Bledsoe scored 37 points, the last on a 3-pointer that put Phoenix ahead 108-107 with 1:12 to go. But the Suns never scored again.

Davis grabbed the rebound on Evans' missed layup in traffic and floated in a hook. Evans made one of two free throws and New Orleans held on from there

Devin Booker added 21 points for the Suns.

New Orleans won the exceedingly close season series 3-1. Two games were one-pointers in overtime, the other a five-point Pelicans win.

There were 15 lead changes in the first half, the last when Phoenix erased a 44-42 deficit with a 14-0 run to lead 56-44 with 2:58 left in the first half. The outburst featured one of the Suns' best plays of the night when Bledsoe grabbed an offensive rebound and flipped a behind-the-back pass to Booker, who sank a 3 from the corner.

New Orleans outscored Phoenix 9-2 over the final 2:40 of the half, a spurt capped by Langston Galloway's 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds left to cut the Suns' lead to 58-53 at the break.

The Pelicans opened the second half with a 10-2 spurt, making it a 19-4 run, to take a 63-60 lead on Buddy Hield's 3-pointer with 9:16 left in the third.

Phoenix led 89-82 early in the fourth but New Orleans promptly tied it with a 7-0 run. Neither team led by more than three after that.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Terrence Jones missed his third straight game with a sprained right thumb. ... Holiday has scored in double figures in 15 straight games. ... New Orleans improved to 4-6 in the second of back-to-back games this season.

Suns: Bledsoe had his 12th 30-point game of the season, second against New Orleans. ... Bledsoe and Booker had four fouls apiece through three quarters. ... Tucker got a steal for the 17th consecutive game. ... Alex Len had 10 points and five rebounds in 7 1/2 minutes in the first half but was scoreless in 12 minutes during the second half. ... After averaging 19 points in the first three games of the season series, T.J. Warren was scoreless and took only three shots in 25 1/2 minutes.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: New Orleans completes its pre-All-Star Game road trip at Memphis on Wednesday night.