Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign receiver Terrence Toliver to contract extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed American receiver Terrence Toliver to a contract extension through the 2018 season Monday.

Toliver, 28, was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

Toliver had 65 catches for 1,036 yards and nine TDs in nine games last year. The six-foot-five, 203-pound native of Hempstead, Tex., has spent two seasons with Hamilton. registering 113 receptions for 1,715 yards and 15 touchdowns.