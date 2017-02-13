Jazz, Qualtrics partner on jersey sponsorship for charity
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will add a corporate sponsorship patch to their jerseys next season and use it to raise money for cancer research.
The team has partnered with Qualtrics to put a patch on the upper left-hand corner of the uniform that reads "5 FOR THE FIGHT ." The 5 For The Fight charity encourages people to donate $5 to cancer research through its
The NBA is allowing teams to begin wearing corporate logos on jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 season.