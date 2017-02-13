Kyle Shanahan adds 3 more coaches to 49ers staff
A
A
Share via Email
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has added three new members of his coaching staff.
Shanahan announced Monday that Mike McDaniel will be the team's new run game specialist, Mike LaFleur will be wide receivers coach and Taylor Embree will be offensive quality control coach.
McDaniel and LaFleur both worked in Atlanta with Shanahan when he was offensive
Embree is the son of 49ers assistant head coach and tight ends coach Jon Embree.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Halifax blizzard delays sitting of the legislature, Stephen McNeil's teachers contract legislation
-
Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa
-
More than 180,000 under evacuation amid possible U.S. dam failure
-
Renowned programmer pulls out of tech conference hosted by Shopify