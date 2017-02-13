LA Kings TV announcer Bob Miller still out after mild stroke

LOS ANGELES — Bob Miller, the Hall of Fame television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Kings, will miss another seven games while he continues recuperating from a mild stroke he suffered last month.

The team said Monday that Miller is recovering at home and "remains in great spirits." The 78-year-old announcer was stricken on Jan. 28 and admitted to a hospital where he underwent an undisclosed procedure.

The Kings said Miller will provide another update on his return near the end of the month. He is in his 44th season with the Kings. Miller missed the final three months of last season because of quadruple bypass surgery.

Miller had already reduced his travel schedule during the team's 50th anniversary season. He planned to call 58 games, including all home games, and the first round of the playoffs if the team advances.