Mavs' Deron Williams ejected vs Celtics for arguing foul

DALLAS — Mavericks guard Deron Williams was ejected in the second quarter against Boston on Monday night after getting two quick technical fouls for arguing a foul call.

Williams, who was in his second game back after missing eight games with a right big toe sprain, was called for pushing off while driving for a layup. He intercepted a pass intended for official Justin VanDuyne, who made the call, and began arguing with him.

Dallas' point guard dribbled the ball hard once with two hands while turning away as the first was technical was called, and VanDuyne quickly called the second tech.

Williams had two points and four turnovers when was ejected.