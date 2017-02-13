Melbourne Victory draws with Newcastle 0-0 in A-League

NEWCASTLE, Australia — Melbourne Victory missed a chance to strengthen their hold on second place in the A-League when they were held by sixth-placed Newcastle to a goalless draw on Monday.

The Victory remained seven points clear of third-placed Brisbane, and 11 points behind unbeaten Sydney with eight rounds of the regular season remaining.

Melbourne has won only one of its last five games and coach Kevin Muscat said the match was another missed opportunity. He said his team lacked intensity and structure in the first half and allowed too many turnovers which gave Newcastle possession and territory.