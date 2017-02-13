Son of former Penn State coach Sandusky arrested on sex charges
Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — One of Jerry Sandusky's adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual
The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at US$200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.
Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer didn't immediately return a phone message. The district attorney's office says it is about to release a statement.
WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.
Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.
