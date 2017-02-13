Nuggets trade Nurkic to Trail Blazers for Plumlee

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets officially announced Monday that they have traded big man Jusuf Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for centre Mason Plumlee.

Denver also receives a second-round pick and cash, while the Blazers get a first-rounder.

Nurkic is averaging eight points this season. The 7-footer known as the "Bosnian Beast" became somewhat expendable with the emergence of Nikola Jokic.