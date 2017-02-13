Ottawa Redblacks sign defensive back Gavins to one-year contact extension

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed American defensive back Jerrell Gavins to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Gavins was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

"Jerrell has been an important part of our team since Day 1 and we're happy to have him back for another season in Ottawa," Ottawa GM Marcel Desjardins said in a statement.

Gavins helped Ottawa win the Grey Cup last season, registering 32 tackles in 13 games. He has spent three seasons with the Redblacks, accumulating 126 tackles and six interceptions in 44 games.