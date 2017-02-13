Popovich disappointed with Trump's outreach to some groups

"We all hope President Trump is successful, we hope he does some good things for everyone," Popovich said. "He didn't start the presidency by mollifying any groups he disparaged during the campaign. He didn't say anything about women, or black people, Hispanic people, LGBT people, handicap people — he acted like it never happened. So, that willingness to do whatever was necessary to get elected to say and act the way he did, I thought it was unacceptable. Really disgusting. Even people who voted for him can see that, but for some reason they feel they can ignore that and forgive him. His personality — the inability to get over himself — informs his words and his decisions, and that's what's scary."