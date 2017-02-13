Thompson, Livingston to miss Monday's game against Nuggets

DENVER — The Golden State Warriors will be without guards Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston for their game Monday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Thompson is dealing with a sore right heel, while Livingston heads home for the birth of his daughter. The Warriors are already missing Zaza Pachulia (strained rotator cuff) and David West (left thumb).

Denver is banged up, too. Danilo Gallinari (strained groin), Kenneth Faried (ankle) and Darrell Arthur (knee) are all out. Emmanuel Mudiay (back) is doubtful and Wilson Chandler didn't go through the morning practice due to an illness.