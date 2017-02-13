Wild winger Pominville picks up NHL's first star of the week honours

NEW YORK — Minnesota Wild winger Jason Pominville has earned the NHL's first star of the week honour after recording six assists and eight points in four games.

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen and Nashville Predators wing Viktor Arvidsson captured the second and third stars, respectively.

Pominville powered the Western Conference-leading Wild to a 3-0-1 week. He registered his fourth career four-point performance in a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

He then collected one assist in both a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and a 2-1 shootout win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Pominville capped the week with two more assists — his sixth multi-point effort this season — in a 6-3 win over Detroit.

Allen was 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .967 save percentage and one shutout to propel the Blues to a perfect week and third place in the Central Division. He earned his 13th career shutout with 30 saves in a 6-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Allen then stopped 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs before making 28 saves in a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Arvidsson shared the league lead in goals (five) and ranked second in points (seven) to guide the Predators to a split of their four games. He posted his second career three-point performance in a 4-2 victory over Vancouver.