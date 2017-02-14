Alaskan musher wins 1,600 kilometre dog sled race between Yukon and Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A 25-year-old musher from Alaska has captured the top prize in this year's Yukon Quest dog sled race.

Matt Hall was the first to cross the finish line Tuesday afternoon, completing the 1,600-kilometre race between Whitehorse and Fairbanks, Alaska, in 10 days, one hour and three minutes.

The resident of Two Rivers, Alaska, told people gathered at the finish line that he was just trying to keep up with his dogs, who were raring to go.

Hall made his big move on Saturday, taking the lead from former Quest champion Brent Sass, who ended up scratching from this year's race.

It's the first time he has won the race, but Hall grew up in Eagle, Alaska, a mandatory stop along the trek where his parents still run the checkpoint.