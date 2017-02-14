Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame to welcome Hrycak and MacCulloch

TORONTO — Olga Hrycak and Todd MacCulloch were announced as the newest inductees to the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

"Both Olga and Todd have made significant contributions to the sport of basketball," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michele O'Keefe said Tuesday in a release. "Their positive influences on the development of Canadian basketball can be seen through their professional careers as well as their community involvement. It is with great pride that Canada will witness these two dedicated individuals inducted into the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame."

Hrycak, from Montreal, was a pioneer for female coaches in basketball. In 1984 she became one of the first females to be part of a men's Olympic coaching staff and she was the first female to be an assistant coach with the Canadian national team (1985-1987). Hrycak was also the first woman in North America to lead a men's university team, winning two provincial championships (2006 and 2010).

Winnipeg's MacCulloch played for the Canadian national team 93 times, including the 2000 Olympic team. The seven-foot centre set many all-time records during his time at the University of Washington. He was drafted into the NBA by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1999. His career also saw him start for the New Jersey Nets.

MacCulloch's NBA career was cut short in 2003 after being diagnosed with a medical condition that affected his ability to play basketball professionally. Through this adversity, he continued to dedicate his vast knowledge and passion for the game by starting the Todd MacCulloch Hoop School Program — an initiative designed to teach basic basketball skills to inner city youth.