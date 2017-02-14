Casey Bailey stars in overtime as Binghamton Senators top St. John's IceCaps 3-2
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Casey Bailey scored 4:29 into overtime as the Binghamton Senators edged the St. John's IceCaps 3-2 on Tuesday in American Hockey League action.
Max McCormick and Jack Rodewald both had goals in the first period for Binghamton (21-25-3), the Ottawa Senators' AHL club. Chris Driedger made 45 saves.
Ryan Johnston and Chris Terry scored in the third period to force the extra period for St. John's (23-21-7), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
The Senators went 0 for 3 on the power play and the IceCaps were 1 for 6 with the man advantage.