Guptill to miss South Africa T20, ODIs with hamstring strain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A hamstring injury has ruled opening batsman Martin Guptill out of New Zealand's Twenty20 international against South Africa on Friday and the first two matches of the five-match one-day series.

Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips will take Guptill's place at the top of the order at Auckland, while Dean Brownlie will replace Guptill in the one-day internationals at Hamilton and Christchurch.

Selector Gavin Larsen preferred Phillips in the one-day side ahead of the vastly-experienced Ross Taylor, who spoke this week of his disappointment of repeatedly being rejected for Twenty20 selection.