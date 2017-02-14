Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolster secondary by signing defensive back Abdul Kanneh

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolstered their secondary with the signing of free-agent American defensive back Abdul Kanneh on Tuesday.

Kanneh spent the last three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, registering 138 tackles, 12 interceptions, three sacks and five forced fumbles.

The five-foot-10 defensive back helped Ottawa make consecutive Grey Cup appearances, winning last year's title 39-33 in overtime over Calgary.