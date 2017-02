Home-crowd favourite Berlocq into 2nd round in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Home-crowd favourite Carlos Berlocq defeated Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the clay-court Argentina Open.

In another first-round match, Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine beat Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 6-3, 6-3.

The four top-seeded players all have byes into the second round and did not play on Tuesday. Kei Nishikori of Japan is No. 1 followed by Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay, David Ferrer of Spain, and Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.