Jury selection to begin in ex-NFL star's latest murder trial
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BOSTON — Jury selection is set to get underway in ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's second murder trial.
The former New England Patriots tight end already is serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Lloyd was a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.
Hernandez is being tried in the slayings of two other men — both of them fatally shot in 2012 after they left a Boston nightclub.
Prosecutors allege that Hernandez was the gunman and went after the pair after one of the men spilled a drink on him at the club.
A jury for the latest trial will begin being assembled on Tuesday. Opening statements are scheduled to start March 1.
Most Popular
-
Video: 'Intoxicated' New Brunswick men go through McDonald's drive-thru on a sofa
-
Renowned programmer pulls out of tech conference hosted by Shopify
-
Victim of bus robbery tells Halifax police to let the suspects go
-
Halifax blizzard delays sitting of the legislature, Stephen McNeil's teachers contract legislation