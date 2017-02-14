Montreal Alouettes sign Canadians Nicolas Boulay, Kyle Graves to new deals

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed Canadians Nicolas Boulay and Kyle Graves to contract extensions Tuesday prior to both becoming free agents.

Boulay and Graves both signed two-year extensions.

Boulay, a six-foot, 220-pound linebacker from Magog, Que., has played 70 games over four seasons with Montreal, registering 28 tackles and 51 special-teams tackles.

"Nicolas is always willing to do what is needed to have success," Montreal GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "He is a relentless hard worker on and off the field representing the Alouettes."