Next up: Canada's women to face Kazakhstan in Fed Cup tennis action

MONTREAL — Canada will battle Kazakhstan in the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II playoffs.

The tie will be played in Canada on April 22-23, 2017, the International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday.

"Our young team showed a lot of good things last week. After a difficult year in 2016, we have the chance to look forward and prepare for our next challenge," Sylvain Bruneau, captain of Canada's Fed Cup team, said in a statement. "We have the opportunity to play at home after two straight road ties and it's up to us to take advantage of it. We have proven that we can reach the World Group and we will work hard over the next few years to get there again."

Canada earned a spot in the World Group II playoffs after winning the Americas Zone Group I event in Metepec, Mexico, last week. The Canadian team of Bianca Vanessa Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Charlotte Robillard-Millette of Blainville, Que., Toronto's Katherine Sebov, and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., went undefeated with victories over Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile.

Kazakhstan also went undefeated in its Asia/Oceania Zone Group I event. Led by world no. 27 Yulia Putintseva, they beat Japan, Korea, and Thailand.

This will be the first meeting between No. 16-ranked Canada and Kazakhstan (23). The winner qualifies for World Group II in February of 2017.