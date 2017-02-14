NHL Capsules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jimmy Vesey scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots as the New York Rangers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night.

Dan Girardi and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Rangers, who won their sixth straight game and moved into a three-way tie for second place with Columbus and Pittsburgh in the tough Metropolitan Division. Raanta made two big saves in the final 23 seconds after the Blue Jackets pulled the goalie for a sixth skater and were swarming.

Brandon Dubinsky and Nick Foloigno scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 20 saves.

Hayes put the Rangers up 2-1 after stripping the puck from David Savard and on a breakaway 4:49 into the third period.

Foligno knotted the score again with 8:07 left in regulation.

Vesey then got the game-winner less than two minutes later with a wrister from the bottom of the right circle.

COYOTES 5, FLAMES 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith stopped 36 shots for his 32nd career shutout, Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist, and surging Arizona beat Calgary.

Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and Justin Martinook also scored for the Coyotes, who have points in four straight (3-0-1) and are 6-2-1 in their last nine.

Chad Johnson had 19 saves through two periods and was replaced by Brian Elliott to start the third with the Flames trailing 4-0. Elliott stopped eight of the nine shots he faced.