QMJHL Roundup: Nathan Noel lifts Sea Dogs over Islanders 2-1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Nathan Noel's goal 53 seconds into the third period was the winner as the Saint John Sea Dogs edged the Charlottetown Islanders 2-1 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Thomas Chabot also scored for Saint John (36-13-4), while Callum Booth made 28 saves for the win.

Tyler MacArthur had the first goal of the game for Charlottetown (35-16-3) and Mark Grametbauer stopped 22 shots.

The Sea Dogs went 1 for 6 on the power play and the Islanders were 0 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 REMPARTS 2

QUEBEC CITY — Ross MacDougall scored twice, including the power-play winner, as Cape Breton flew past the Remparts.

Giovanni Fiore and Peyton Hoyt both put the puck into an empty net as the Screaming Eagles (32-19-4) reeled off four unanswered goals. Adam McCormick chipped in as well.

Philipp Kurashev and Olivier Garneau supplied the offence for Quebec (27-23-5).

---

ARMADA 4 DRAKKAR 3 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Anthony Poulin scored two minutes into overtime as Blainville-Boisbriand rallied past the Drakkar.

Alexandre Alain and Connor Bramwell had goals in the third period to force the extra period for the Armada (33-15-6). Alexander Katerinakis opened scoring in the first.

Christopher Benoit, Jordan Martel and Antoine Girard had three consecutive goals as Baie-Comeau (19-27-8) built a 3-1 lead.