Rays finalize $2M, 1-year deal with injured Nathan Eovaldi

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with injured pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.

The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to miss the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery last August, when he was with the New York Yankees. The deal includes a $2 million club option for 2018 that includes the chance to earn performance bonuses.

Eovaldi was 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 starts and three relief appearances last season and is 38-46 with a 4.21 ERA over parts of six seasons with the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. His best season was 2015, when he was 14-3 with 4.20 ERA with New York.