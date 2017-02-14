Running back/returner Kendial Lawrence returns to Edmonton Eskimos
EDMONTON — Kendial Lawrence is back with the Edmonton Eskimos.
The veteran running back/punt returner signed with Edmonton as a free agent Tuesday. He split last season between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Lawrence began his CFL career with Hamilton in 2013 before spending two seasons (2014-15) with Edmonton, helping the Eskimos win the Grey Cup in 2015.
Lawrence has appeared in 48 regular-season games, having returned 175 punts for 1,734 yards and two TDs. He also had mine missed field goal returns for 242 yards.
Lawrence also accumulated 712 rushing yards on 132 carries with four TDs along with 96 catches for 927 yards with five touchdowns.