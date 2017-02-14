Running back/returner Kendial Lawrence returns to Edmonton Eskimos

EDMONTON — Kendial Lawrence is back with the Edmonton Eskimos.

The veteran running back/punt returner signed with Edmonton as a free agent Tuesday. He split last season between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Lawrence began his CFL career with Hamilton in 2013 before spending two seasons (2014-15) with Edmonton, helping the Eskimos win the Grey Cup in 2015.

Lawrence has appeared in 48 regular-season games, having returned 175 punts for 1,734 yards and two TDs. He also had mine missed field goal returns for 242 yards.