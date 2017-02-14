Toronto Argonauts sign free-agent quarterback Jeff Matthews to CFL deal
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Jeff Mathews on a two-year contract Tuesday.
The six-foot-four, 225-pound Mathews spent the last three seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing for head coach Kent Austin, his former coach at Cornell.
Mathews, 25, completed 18-of-29 passes for 209 yards and a TD last year with Hamilton. He played a total of 10 games with the Ticats, completing 136-of-206 passes for 1,659 yards with seven TDs and nine interceptions.