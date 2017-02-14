Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign offensive lineman Chungh to contract extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed offensive lineman Sukh Chungh to a contract extension through the 2018 season Tuesday.

Chungh was entering the final year of his contract this season.

Winnipeg took Chungh second overall in the 2015 draft. He started 18 games that season and 16 in 2016.

"When we drafted Sukh, this is the exact type of development we were hoping for and expecting, quite honestly,” Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. "He's a hard-nosed, tough, talented lineman who plays the game on the edge and brings a feistiness to our offensive line.