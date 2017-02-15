Asian confederation imposes life bans for Laos match-fixing
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Asian Football Confederation has banned 15 current or former players for life for match-fixing.
They are among 22 people from Laos and Cambodia issued with life bans by the AFC disciplinary committee for manipulating matches involving Laos national teams and club side Lao Toyota. The banned players represented Laos or Lao Toyota.
The AFC says its match-fixing investigation is ongoing so "specific details including the relevant matches will not be disclosed." The regional governing body wants FIFA to extend the bans globally.
