Bouchard pays off Super Bowl bet with date at Nets game

NEW YORK — Genie Bouchard kept her word after the Atlanta Falcons lost the lead.

The Canadian tennis star and now swimsuit model sat courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game Wednesday night with a fan who asked her for a date on Twitter if the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl.

Bouchard tweeted during the Super Bowl that she knew the Falcons would win. A fan named John Goehrke responded to her by writing "if patriots win we go on a date?" and she responded "Sure."