Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites 'fan' Barack Obama to game
DARMSTADT, Germany — Former U.S. President Barack Obama is apparently a Darmstadt fan and the struggling Bundesliga side has responded by inviting him to one of its home games.
The club says on Twitter, "Dear @BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?"
In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt's American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama's name on it and says it's a "huge
Boyd is the likely reason Obama followed the club on Twitter. The 25-year-old U.S. forward scored in Darmstadt's surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.
Despite the win, Darmstadt remains bottom of the 18-team Bundesliga.