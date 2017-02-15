Bundesliga club Darmstadt invites 'fan' Barack Obama to game

DARMSTADT, Germany — Former U.S. President Barack Obama is apparently a Darmstadt fan and the struggling Bundesliga side has responded by inviting him to one of its home games.

The club says on Twitter, "Dear @BarackObama, since we are apparently already the only European soccer club you follow on Twitter: See you at our stadium?"

In a video attached to the tweet, Darmstadt's American forward Terrence Boyd presents a jersey with Obama's name on it and says it's a "huge honour " for the club to be followed by the former U.S. president.

Boyd is the likely reason Obama followed the club on Twitter. The 25-year-old U.S. forward scored in Darmstadt's surprise 2-1 win at home over Borussia Dortmund last weekend.