Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes needs Tommy John surgery

JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes needs season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right arm.

General manager John Mozeliak confirmed the diagnosis after an MRI. Reyes didn't throw his scheduled bullpen session Tuesday because of a sore elbow.

The 22-year-old Reyes made his major league debut Aug. 9 and was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances. His fastball averaged more than 97 mph.