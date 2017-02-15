Cody Kunyk's three points lead Utica Comets past Toronto Marlies 5-2

UTICA, N.Y. — Cody Kunyk had the winner and added two assists as the Utica Comets beat the Toronto Marlies 5-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Wacey Hamilton, Evan McEneny and Curtis Valk also scored as Utica (20-21-8), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, reeled off four unanswered goals. Borna Rendulic had a goal too, while Richard Bachman made 22 saves.

Andreas Johnsson and Andrew Nielsen replied for the Marlies (24-22-4), the minor-league club of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Garret Sparks stopped 28 shots for Toronto.