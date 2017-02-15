Embiid out of All-Star events, replaced by Jokic and Abrines
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW ORLEANS — Philadelphia
Oklahoma City's Alex Abrines will replace Embiid on the World Team for Friday night's Rising Stars game. Denver's Nikola Jokic will take Embiid's spot in the Skills Challenge on Saturday night.
The NBA announced the selections on Wednesday.
Jokic was already headed to All-Star weekend to play in the Rising Stars game. Embiid has not played since Jan. 20 because of the knee problem.
The league has not yet announced who will replace injured Cleveland forward Kevin Love on the Eastern Conference roster for Sunday's All-Star Game.
Most Popular
-
Three cases of measles confirmed in Halifax for first time in 9 years
-
'The thing of fairy tales:' Nova Scotia woman remarrying first husband after 40 years apart
-
Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window while kids out sledding
-
Sean Spicer just called Justin Trudeau ‘Prime Minister Joe Trudeau of Canada’