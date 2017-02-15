Firing Therrien was difficult decision but a necessary one for Canadiens: Bergevin

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says firing Michel Therrien as head coach was a difficult decision but a necessary one for the good of the organization.

Bergevin says he is convinced that new coach Claude Julien is the man to turn around the slumping franchise.

Bergevin adds that Julien is one of the best coaches in the National Hockey League and has proven his worth over the years.

Julien became available when he was fired in his 10th season with the Boston Bruins last week and it's believed some other teams were also interested in the 56-year-old coach.

Bergevin, who held a news conference today at the team's practice arena, says his relationship with Therrien was always marked by intensity, sincerity and emotion and that their meeting on Tuesday was no different.