Jackson, Leuer lead Pistons to 98-91 win over Mavericks

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Reggie Jackson scored 22 points, Jon Leuer added 20 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-91 Wednesday night.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points, Tobias Harris 13 and Ish Smith 10 for the Pistons, who led by 27 points at halftime before holding on for the win. Detroit outrebounded Dallas 56-36, led by Marcus Morris' 13, Andre Drummond's 11 and Aron Baynes' 11.

Dirk Nowitzki had 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter to help the Mavericks rally. Dallas pulled within eight early in the fourth. Nowitzki also had 10 rebounds. Harrison Barnes added 16 points, Seth Curry had 13 and Deron Williams 12.

The Pistons never trailed, taking a 10-0 lead to start the game, making 52.1 per cent of their shots in the first half and leading 62-35 at the break. However, Dallas outscored Detroit 56-36 in the second half, with Williams' 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left providing the final margin.

TIP-INS:

Mavericks: It was the final appearance at the Palace for coach Rick Carlisle, who coached the Pistons from 2001-03 and was the Pacers' coach the night of the infamous brawl at the arena in 2004. "It's going to be hard to imagine coming here and not coming to Auburn Hills to play," he said before the game. "But it sounds like the new arena (in downtown Detroit) is going to be very nice." The Pistons move to Little Caesars Arena next season.

Pistons: Leuer now has 2,000 points for his career. ... Drummond had nine points in 19 minutes, ending his streak of five straight double-doubles.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Minnesota on Feb. 24.