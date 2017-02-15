Knicks' Noah, Jennings out vs. Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY — New York Knicks
Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek made the announcements during his pregame media session.
Noah missed his fifth straight game with a sore left hamstring. Hornacek said there's no timetable on Noah's return, and he hopes the All-Star break helps with the recovery. Noah is averaging 5.0 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Jennings is out with a sore Achilles' tendon. He is averaging 8.7 points and 2.6 assists.
